LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- A North Carolina man was arrested after he lead troopers on a pursuit through Livingston County.
Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Kentucky State Police troopers saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed on State Route 453 near Iuka.
Troopers tried to stop the car, but the driver, 20-year-old Tevin Nicander of Cary, North Carolina, did not pull over.
Nicander attempted to turn onto Heater Store Road, but lost control and ran over a road sign.
He then put the car into reverse, continued driving on Heater Store Road, and then turned onto Ramage Cemetery Road.
Troopers found the car parked at 715 Ramage Cemetery Road with the lights turned off. Nicander and his passenger were still inside.
At this point both Nicander and his passenger were detained.
Nicander was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident - failure to render aid or assistance, and other traffic offenses.
He was taken to the McCracken County Detention Center.
The passenger was released from the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.