UPDATE at 10:40 a.m.: KYTC says the site of the crash on North Friendship Road is now cleared and the roadway is back open. The roadway reopened to traffic around 10 a.m.
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian after being hit by a vehicle on North Friendship Road, also called KY 1286.
Deputies are asking you to avoid the area near North Friendship Road and Kimberly Drive near Lone Oak Elementary School.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the site, between Lakeview Drive and Seneca Lane, is expected to be closed for about two hours.
Not many details are being released at this time, but Local 6 will keep you updated as we learn more.