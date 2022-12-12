MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A daytime road closure that was scheduled to start Wednesday along North Friendship Road in McCracken County has been postponed, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The closure was planned between Canon Drive and Seneca Lane. Crews with Paducah Power System were going to be relocating power lines ahead of an improvement project to widen North Friendship Road between Lone Oak Road and Blandville Road.
KYTC District 1 says the closure has been postponed because of an issue with equipment availability. The closure will likely be rescheduled sometime in January, the transportation cabinet says.
In a news release, KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says his office and Paducah Power will try to give timely notice when the closure is rescheduled.
For more information about the multi-phase North Friendship Road reconstruction project, click here.