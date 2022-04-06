MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A road closure that was set to begin Thursday on North Friendship Road in McCracken County has been postponed until further notice because of issues related to the weather and the delivery of construction materials, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The road was set to be closed to through traffic between Holt Road and New Holt Road so a cross drain could be replaced.
In a news release sent Wednesday, KYTC District 1 says the project has to be postponed because of recent rainfall and because of an issue with the delivery of construction materials.
KYTC says a section of cross-tile needed for the project has not been delivered.
The project will be rescheduled when the necessary materials are available and when the weather allows, KYTC says. The cabinet says it will try to provide timely notice to the public when a new start date is set for the project.