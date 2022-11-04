PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane-restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7.
According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
The zone will be active between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. in an effort to reduce delays during peak travel-periods, the release explains. The ATMOS Energy crew will be moving a gas line to help prepare for future reconstruction along the area.
The cabinet asks drivers to be alert for one-lane traffic, flaggers, and possible delays due to the movement and placement of equipment. They say drivers should consider taking an alternate route to avoid delays.