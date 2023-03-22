...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches with locally up to 5
inches is possible. Heavy rain may lead to flooding of
creeks, streams, and roads that typically flood.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
