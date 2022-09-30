SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters.
It's the North's fourth round of weapons launches this week and seen as a response to military drills among its rivals.
Japan’s Defense Ministry and South Korea’s military each said they detected the two North Korean missile launches Saturday morning.
South Korea says it has bolstered its surveillance posture and maintains a military readiness in close coordination with the United States.
North Korea has carried out a record number of missile tests this year.
Experts say Pyongyang is trying to expand its weapons arsenal amid stalled nuclear diplomacy with Washington.