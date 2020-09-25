CALVERT CITY, KY — The Calvert City Community Advisory Team has awarded $2,913 in grants to two west Kentucky schools, the advisory team announced Friday.
The science, technology, engineering and math grants were awarded to North Livingston Elementary School and South Marshall Elementary School for the fall of 2020.
CCCAT says grants approved for the fall semester include STEM Builders, Wondering Minds, Robot Fun and Dinosaurs, Butterflies and Fish — Oh My!
The team approves up to $6,000.00 in mini-grants twice a year funded by the 11 Calvert City plant members. CCCAT says the next round of mini-grant applications will be emailed to the local schools in Marshall and Livingston counties next spring.
"These mini-grants allow our local teachers to purchase educational materials that encourage their students to use their minds and hands to design and build small projects. These projects further expand their students’ interests in science, technology, engineering, and math. The Calvert City plants are pleased to provide funds for these projects,” Ashland Environmental Manager Tim Whitaker said in a news release announcing the mini-grant awards.
The 11 Calvert City companies that are on the advisory team include Arkema, Inc., Ashland; Clean Earth, Inc. (now Harsco Corporation), Carbide Industries LLC, Cymetech Corporation, Estron Chemical Inc., Evonik Corporation, Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Sekisui SC, Wacker Chemical Corporation and Westlake Vinyls, Inc.