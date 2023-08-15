GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky State Police and the Graves County Sheriff's Department have reported a blockage in the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway near the 17 mile marker between Fulton and Mayfield.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a double trailer semi crashed into a one lane section of a work zone blocking all northbound traffic.
KYTC estimates the lanes will remain closed for the next 5 hours until around 12 p.m.
Due to the KY 339 Wingo Exit 14 interchange closure, traffic is being detoured off at the KY 307 Fulton Exit 2 Interchange to take U.S. 45 North to the I-69/KY 80 Exit 21 Interchange near the southwest edge of Mayfield.
Drivers should use caution near this detour since it will cause increased traffic on U.S 45 in southwestern Graves County.