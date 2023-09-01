MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The daytime work zone lane restriction that has been in place since August 1 on U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road at the Lakeview Drive intersection in McCracken County is being removed at 5 p.m. today.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 will keep the east leg of the Lakeview Drive intersection closed between Albany Avenue and U.S. 45 until Saturday, Sept 2.
Once the intersection reopens, drivers will be asked to be alert for changes in traffic flow that will be created by the new traffic configuration on Lakeview Drive.
Drivers are also asked to be alert for a southbound lane restriction at this intersection starting Tuesday, Sept 5. More information will be given shortly about the details of this new project.
This northbound lane restriction was a subproject for the KY 1286/North Friendship Road reconstruction project.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.