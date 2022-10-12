MAYFIELD, KY — A semi crash is blocking both lanes of Interstate 69 — the Purchase Parkway — at the 21 mile marker, in an incident that's expected to take an hour to clean up.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the incident occurred in the Mayfield Exit 21 interchange where I-69 meets the Purchase Parkway, KY 80, and U.S. 45.
The cabinet says the semi hit the barrier, knocking a large chunk of concrete into the northbound lanes and scattering debris.
The cabinet says crews are on scene working to remove the concrete and debris, and emergency responders believe they will be able to clear the truck from the southbound lane fairly quickly.
The cabinet is asking all drivers to self-detour.
- Southbound drivers: Detour via the KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass to U.S. 45 Southbound, return to the Purchase Parkway at the Wingo Exit.
- Northbound drivers: Take Wingo Exit 14 and follow U.S. 45 North to return to I-69 at the Exit 21 Interchange.