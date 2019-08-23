FULTON COUNTY, KY — The northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway are blocked near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line at Fulton due to a truck leaking a hazardous material.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the truck was stopped at the Fulton weigh station around Purchase Parkway mile point 0.3. An inspector found what is described as a small leak.
KYTC says the material is the chemical compound sodium hydrosulfide.
KYTC says a Hazmat team is on the way to the scene.
The cabinet says some additional roadway closures may be required, depending on the severity of the leak.
Local 6 will keep you updated here as the story progresses.