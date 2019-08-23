Updated Information

Kentucky State Police say Hazmat teams are on the scene of a tanker leak at the Fulton weigh station near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line along the Purchase Parkway. Troopers say the northbound side of the highway is back open to traffic. 

An inspector noticed the tanker had a small leak of a toxic substance earlier this afternoon. KSP says the leak has been contained to the scales area of the weigh station. 

KSP says Commercial Vehicle Enforcement reports that the incident is not a life threatening. 

Multiple agencies have responded to the Fulton weigh station along the Purchase Parkway near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. A tanker was found to be leaking a hazardous material. 

FULTON COUNTY, KY — The northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway are blocked near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line at Fulton due to a truck leaking a hazardous material.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the truck was stopped at the Fulton weigh station around Purchase Parkway mile point 0.3. An inspector found what is described as a small leak.

KYTC says the material is the chemical compound sodium hydrosulfide.

KYTC says a Hazmat team is on the way to the scene. 

The cabinet says some additional roadway closures may be required, depending on the severity of the leak.

Local 6 will keep you updated here as the story progresses.

