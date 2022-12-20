PADUCAH — More tornado relief checks are ending up in the wrong hands. We've had at least 10 viewers reach out to us saying they received a check from the state of Kentucky, even though they never filed a claim with FEMA. Each check is made out for $1,000. The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet says more than 10,000 checks were sent, for a total of $10 million.
The Public Protection Cabinet is issuing the checks based on FEMA disaster claims and insurance claims for damage from the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The issue is that checks, in some cases, have gone to people who aren't tornado victims. Additionally, the state is not telling us how they're tracked or vetted.
When Teresa Gahman received her $1,000 check in the mail, she was confused. She lives in Northern Kentucky, not western Kentucky, where that money from the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is supposed to go. Gahman has no ties to our viewing area, and now she has several questions about this check that still haven't been answered.
"How is it, you know, that they aren't more careful about where that money's being distributed? And for me to have called, and I called several numbers, I called the state of Kentucky and I called FEMA, and I just think that it's very odd and I think that there's some major fraud going on. And how much more fraud that we haven't caught?" Gahman said.
She's also worried about what could happen if one of the checks is cashed by someone who wasn't impacted by the tornadoes.
"The first thing I thought was, 'Boy, if I was to not really pay attention and stuck that in my account now I'm fraud, now I'm committing some kind of fraud,'" Gahman said. "And I can see where people would grab it and deposit it and think, 'Oh, you know, whatever,' and not even think twice about it."
If you've gotten a check for tornado relief, but weren't impacted by the outbreak, Gahman says to do the right thing.
"I think they should return it. I think they should write void on it, the same as I did, and return it so that it can go back into that fund and those monies can be dispersed appropriately," Gahman said.
We reached out to Gov. Andy Beshear's office and asked for an interview about relief checks being sent to the wrong people. Beshear's communications Director told us the governor would be in eastern Kentucky all day on Tuesday, and wouldn't be available for even a brief interview.
Kristin Voskuhl, with the Public Protection Cabinet, followed up on our inquiries with the following statement:
If a check recipient feels like they are not due the money, they are welcome to return the check to the address below. Any returned funds will stay with Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to assist tornado survivors. If they believe a fraudulent claim was made in their name to FEMA, they should contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If they believe a fraudulent insurance claim was made in their name, they should contact their insurance carrier directly.
Their address is 500 Mero Street Frankfort, KY 40601. If you have further questions about the money, you can reach the PPC at 502-782-2736.
Local 6 is keeping track of how many people have received a check from the state for tornado relief, despite not needing one. If you, or someone you know has gotten one, send us an email at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.