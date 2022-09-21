PRINCETON, KY — A GoFundMe campaign has been created in an effort to prevent the closure of a Princeton, Kentucky, bowling center set to close its doors at the end of the month.
Northfield Family Bowling Center owner Jim Garner announced in a Facebook post on Monday that the business will close after midnight on Oct. 1. "My staff and I have done everything we could," Garner writes, saying the financial burden of keeping the bowling center open has become too great.
However, a post on the Northfield Family Bowling Center's official Facebook page announced Tuesday that it's holding fundraisers to try to keep its doors open.
The post says the center has created a GoFundMe campaign, and the business is working on organizing an in-person fundraiser at the center this coming weekend. But, the post reads, "nothing is promised."
"As many know it takes money to make money to put into this place to make it better. We will try every way we can," the post reads.
Multiple Local 6 viewers reached out to us about the closure. One viewer told us Garner has been a pillar in the community and worked hard to keep the center open for local youth and other bowlers.
Another viewer, Cheryl Sanders, shared how Garner has made an important difference in her life. "This man and my previous employment helped me to fulfill my dreams and become a nurse," she said. "I need help to help him save his dream now."
In the post it shared Tuesday, the bowling center said folks there want to keep its doors open to continue providing a place for children to have fun.
"We know this is one of the last places in our community for the kids to come that is why we are trying this last effort now," the post reads. "Anything is appreciated and we will keep y’all updated the next two weeks. It’s a long shot but it also takes a village."
