LOUISVILLE, KY – Norton Children's Hospital and the commonwealth of Kentucky are launching a pediatric COVID-19 helpline as the state begins seeing cases of child multi-system inflammatory syndrome.
The helpline, (800) 722-5735, is open 24/7 to anyone in the state. The children's hospital nurses and other medical providers will respond to syndrome-related questions and concerns from parents, offering advice and providing guidance on available resources.
The children's hospital says the hotline is also open for physicians to consult with other medical professionals about potential inflammatory syndrome and COVID-19 cases.
Norton says the hospital is also launching a virtual hospital for COVID-19 pediatric patients. Medical professionals will reach out proactively to families of patients who have been diagnosed or are under investigation for the illness after they've left the hospital.
“As pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome and COVID-19 continue to evolve, Norton Children’s Hospital aims to serve as a resource for the entire commonwealth,” said Steven T. Hester, M.D., MBA, division president, provider operations, and system chief medical officer, Norton Healthcare. “We want to ensure that parents, physicians and the state know we’re here to support them.”
This week, Norton Children's Hospital says they diagnosed two patients with pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19.
Though rare, the hospital says the syndrome can be associated with serious complications, including persistent fever, inflammation, and organ dysfunction, including heart issues. The syndrome, according to the children's hospital, can appear weeks after recovering from COVID-19, even if the child never exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.
The pediatric helpline is the latest COVID-19 helpline Norton Healthcare has launched with the state. Norton Healthcare also launched a helpline for long-term care facilities across the state.
“This is an uncertain time for everyone, and we’re here to help,” Dr. Hester said. “We believe these efforts are a proactive step toward keeping our children safe.”