LOUISVILLE, KY — There's a new option for kids with prolonged symptoms after COVID-19.
Norton Children's Infectious Diseases, affiliated with the University of Louisville School of Medicine, says it's opened a COVID-19 follow-up clinic for children and teens experiencing persistent effects after a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.
“Children and teens may feel unwell for a prolonged amount of time after confirmed or suspected illness with COVID-19,” said Gary S Marshall, M.D., chief of pediatric infectious diseases for Norton Children’s and the UofL Department of Pediatrics. “The COVID-19 Follow-up Clinic assesses the medical condition of children recovering from acute COVID-19 and determines if further testing or referral to a specialist is warranted.”
Norton Children's says children can be seen by a pediatric infectious diseases specialist as soon as the day after receiving a physician referral to the COVID-19 Follow Up Clinic. You can make appointments for in person or through telehealth by using or creating a MyNortonChart account.
The hospital says before a child can be referred to the clinic, they will need to:
- Have had a proven or strongly suspected COVID-19 diagnosis
- Be without a fever (without using fever-reducing medicines)
- Be 10 days past the first time they experienced symptoms and/or received a positive COVID-19 test
- Still feel unwell with symptoms
“If your child has symptoms that last more than two weeks, they may benefit from evaluation at the clinic,” Dr. Marshall said.
The hospital says the Norton Children's Infectious Diseases COVID-19 Follow-up Clinic is separate from the Norton Children’s Pediatric MIS-C Multidisciplinary Clinic launched earlier this year. Norton says the MIS-C clinic is intended for follow-up of kids discharged from the hospital who were admitted with the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) that sometimes follows COVID-19.