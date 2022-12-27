POPE COUNTY, IL — On January 1, 2023, the state of Illinois will see more than 180 new laws go into effect.
They cover a wide range of issues, from expanded access to mental healthcare to anti-hair discrimination.
One law that's been heavily debated is the SAFE-T Act.
It ends the state's cash bail system.
Local 6 spoke with several law enforcement agencies in southern Illinois.
Several said they don't know how the bill will affect their operations.
Smaller agencies, like the Pope County Sheriff's Department, expect it to add a lot more confusion to their daily duties.
There's just four days left until the New Year.
Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits expects his job to change drastically because of the SAFE-T Act.
“I'm not for sure exactly what is going to change day for day and I don't know anybody in Southern Illinois that does,” Suits says.
Gwen Daniels, deputy director with Illinois Legal Aid says local law enforcement, state's attorneys and judges will need to adapt at the first of the year.
“If someone is accused of a Class B or Class C misdemeanor, police officers will generally stop arresting people and issue a citation,” Daniels says.
Those crimes include aggravated speeding and simple assault.
Suits has concerns about safety.
“I'm worried about that. It's a big concern in my department. Myself and my deputies have talked about that,” Suits says.
Daniels acknowledged that the transition may be rough.
But she says this is just the first step in a process that will help many.
“It allows them to keep their job potentially, work, take care of their family. It doesn't destabilize the individual, their family situation, their community the way that cash bail can,” says Daniels.
In Pope County, the sheriff and three deputies will be relying on input from their judges and state's attorney on how to proceed- case by case.
“We're worried about it, but I gotta tell you this here — we're not gonna give up. If we get a call, we're going,” says Suits.
He hopes by the end of January, they'll have a better understanding of the game plan.
For defendants that are currently detained, they can request pre-trial release beginning Jan. 1.
For lower level offenses, hearings must be held within 7 days of the request.
Those who pose a flight risk will wait up to 60 days.
And those who pose a threat to safety will get a hearing within 90 days.
Seventy state's attorneys, including Pope County's Jason Olson, filed a lawsuit about the legality of the SAFE-T Act.
The 21st Judicial Circuit Court heard arguments from both sides and is scheduled to make a ruling by the end of the month.