RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — A judge entered a not guilty plea on Monday for a man accused of fatally shooting the daughter of a former Kentucky lawmaker during a home invasion.
Shannon Gilday, 23, appeared in Madison Circuit Court for a continued arraignment on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal mischief, news outlets reported. His attorney tried to enter a plea of guilty but mentally ill on his behalf last week, but the prosecution argued against it and the judge continued the hearing.
Meanwhile, prosecutors filed a notice of aggravating circumstances seeking enhanced penalties upon a conviction, which stopped defense attorney Tom Griffiths from trying to enter a plea of guilty but mentally ill, news outlets reported.
Gilday allegedly broke into a multi-million dollar Madison County home owned by former lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan and shot Jordan Morgan while she was asleep, according to court records and statements from Morgan. Gilday also exchanged shots with Morgan during the Feb. 22 break-in.
State police investigators said Gilday told them he was determined to get access to a bunker in the home. He was arrested in Madison County about a week after the shooting.