PADUCAH — "We're people too, not just uniforms."
Those words are from Paducah Police Department Community Engagement Officer Blake Quinn, who spoke with Local 6 about the department's 2023 Baseball Card Contest — the first one of its kind since 2015.
Officers announced the contest on Facebook Wednesday morning, and Quinn said the response has already been "overwhelming."
According to him, each officer and administrative worker at the department has their own personalized card, featuring a photo of them paired with other details — like their hobbies.
Kids under 14 years of age can collect the cards by approaching officers and asking for them. They can also drop by the Paducah Police Department to ask for cards from administrative officials.
The first one to collect all 90 cards will win a bike and helmet, a feat which Quinn said — in the past — has taken two or three months to accomplish.
Despite the high number of cards, he explains, the kids are "highly motivated."
In fact, he said he had been asked for his card several times within the first few hours of the announcement.
According to Quinn, individuals had creative control over their cards — selecting their own photos and detailing their hobbies.
K-9 Officers are included too, he says, because they "perform a vital service to the city in protecting the community."
Quinn says the whole department is excited about the contest, and a lot of work went into it.
Why go through the trouble?
According to Quinn, there are several reasons: to allow the community to officers when they are not in a high-stress, emergency situation; to allow kids to see officers as people who want to help and can be approached; and to give officers a chance to show that they "are people too, not just uniforms."
Quinn says he hopes everyone can see the hard work the department put into the contest.