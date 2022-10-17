You've registered to vote, and you're excited to exercise your right this November. Do you know where you need to go to cast your ballot?
If not, each of our four Local 6 states provides the resources you need to find out.
Each state's election information website also includes more details you can use to help you prepare to vote.
Kentucky residents can visit elect.ky.gov to find polling places, view the election calendar, view sample ballots, register online to vote and more. Click "Find My Polling Place" and select your county. There, you'll find a list of polling locations with the precinct or precincts assigned to each location. Don't know which precinct is yours? Visit vrsws.sos.ky.gov/vic. By filling out the form there, you can learn your precinct and legislative districts. You can also check your voter record and absentee ballot status. Still not sure about something or have additional questions? Call your local county clerk's office. Contact information for each county clerk's office can be found by clicking here.
In Illinois, voters can visit elections.il.gov to find polling places, election dates, voter registration information, sample ballots and more. If you have additional questions for your local election authority, contact your county clerk's office. You can look up their contact information at elections.il.gov/electionoperations/electionauthorities.aspx.
Missouri residents can visit the state's online voter outreach center to find election information based on your location. The state advises voters to check with their local election authority to find the most up-to-date information on polling locations. Click here to find the election authority for your county.
In Tennessee, voters can visit the GoVoteTN website to find polling places and other important election information. In Tennessee, counties have election commissions. To find contact information for your county's election commission, click here.