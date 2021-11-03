It's Wednesday — hump day — sandwiched between the front and back halves of the week.
This week, that sandwiching dynamic is perfect, because this Wednesday is National Sandwich Day.
It is celebrated every year on Nov. 3.
Historians believe the modern sandwich takes its name from John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, who popularized the dish in England in 1762.
According to legend, the sandwich was born out of Montague's gambling problem.
During a particularly long gambling binge, he asked a cook in the establishment to bring him a dish he could eat with his hands without interrupting his card game.
The cook returned with meat between two slices of toast, et voila! The modern sandwich was born.