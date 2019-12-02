ANNA, IL — Now is the time to get the flu shot. Flu season is underway, and the CDC says flu activity has increased across the country. This week is National Flu Vaccination Week.
"I've had the flu in the past, and I don't want to get it again," said Mark Wacukauski. For the past 10 years, he's made it a priority to get a flu shot.
He's gotten it already this year, and now he suggesting others do the same. "It works. It's not 100%, but the percentages are good," said Wicukauski.
Shawnna Rhine with the Southern Seven Health Department said this year's flu shot covers three to four of the most prevalent strands of the flu that we usually see this time of year. She said people should worry about the risk of not getting the shot.
"If you are 6 months are younger or you're someone who has a chronic condition and it's difficult for you to get over the flu, the risk is contracting the disease and spreading it to other people," said Rhine.
Wacukauski said, "To infants, some elderly, and some sick people it could be deadly."
If you feel like you're coming down with something this flu season, remember the three Cs: clean, cover, and contain — meaning stay home if you're sick.
The shot may not be pleasant, but the flu is worse.
"It's one second of a little bit of pain compared to two weeks of being in bed," said Wacukauski.
If you would like to get your flu shot and you live in the area the Southern Seven Health Department serves, call the health department at 618-634-2297.