The National Rifle Association is criticizing Walmart after the retail giant announced that it will stop selling certain ammunition and is asking customers to not openly carry firearms in its stores.

The NRA released the following statement:

"The strongest defense of freedom has always been our free market economy. It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America's fundamental freedoms.

"The truth is Walmart's actions today will not make us any safer. Rather than place the blame on the criminal, Walmart has chosen to victimize law-abiding Americans. Our leaders must be willing to approach the problems of crime, violence and mental health with sincerity and honesty."

The NRA's statement comes after Walmart released a memo written by President and CEO Doug McMillon, which states the company is making several major changes in the wake of recent mass shootings.

In the memo, McMillon mentions a shooting in July in which a Walmart employee killed two colleagues and injured a responding officer in Southaven, Mississippi, as well as the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3 in which 22 people were killed. McMillon also mentioned the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, that took nine lives, and the mass shooting in west Texas this past weekend that claimed the lives of seven people.

"In Southaven and El Paso, our associates responded to anger and hate with courage and self-sacrifice. Our immediate priorities were supporting our associates and the impacted families and cooperating with law enforcement. In parallel, we have been focused on store safety and security," McMillon wrote in the memo. "We've also been listening to a lot of people inside and outside our company as we think about the role we can play in helping to make the country safer. It's clear to us that the status quo is unacceptable."

In light of those shootings, McMillon announced the following changes:

— "After selling through our current inventory commitments, we will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber that, while commonly used in some hunting rifles, can also be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons."

— "We will sell through and discontinue handgun ammunition."

— "We will discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, marking our complete exit from handguns."

In addition, McMillon wrote in the memo that Walmart is "respectfully requesting that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores or Sam's Clubs in states where open carry' is permitted — unless they are authorized law enforcement officers."

Local 6 asked Walmart about its policy on concealed carry, because Kentucky now allows adults to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. Walmart Senior Director of Communications Delia Garcia responded in an email, "To clarify our position on conceal carry, we will continue to follow state and local laws regarding concealed carry permit holders in our stores."

Presidential hopeful and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey tweeted in support of Walmart's announcement.

