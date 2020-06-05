PADUCAH — The Greater Paducah Economic Development says the National Railway Equipment company is expanding operations in Paducah.
The expansion means at least 15 new high skilled machinist jobs will become available.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer says, "It is exciting to see the old Illinois Central Railroad building not only back on track, but building steam and once again growing and enhancing our great community."
The NRE has recently moved in to the former Paducah & Louisville Railroad facility for their Power Assembly Division with the intent to fuel a manufacturing rebirth in Paducah.
With the reopening of their locomotive complex in July of last year, NRE sees the value and opportunity Paducah offers by continuing to invest in our community.
This comes as a strategic move allowing NRE to better serve the global rail and maritime markets. NRE'S Power Assembly Division is currently based out of Hagerstown, MD, where they manufacture high horsepower diesel engine components.
GPED assisted NRE by helping them navigate local inspections, an incentive package from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and an incentive industrial power rate from Paducah Power.