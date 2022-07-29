The number of lives lost because of devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 19 after three more deaths were confirmed in Breathitt County, Lexington NBC News affiliate WLEX-TV reports.
The Lexington news station reports that the Breathitt County coroner confirmed the additional lives lost Friday evening.
Officials have previously confirmed that the deaths include six children, including four siblings that the Lexington Herald Leader reports belonged to one Knott County family.
Talking with CNN on Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said many people are still in need of rescue.
"There are so many areas we still can't get to. The water hasn't crested in eastern Kentucky, so we can't get in to some hollers and see who is there," Beshear said. "There are people out there all across Kentucky and American that are scared because they can't reach their relatives with cell phone service down. Thousands without power, water systems overwhelmed, so we are still in search and rescue for what is an ongoing disaster. In the days ahead as the water goes down, we'll turn towards the rebuilding, and that's going to take years. It is devastating for us."