PADUCAH -- The number of flights to and from Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah have been reduced.
Starting immediately, there is just one daily flight out of Paducah.
For the month of May, the flight from Chicago will depart at 11:10 a.m. and arrive in Paducah at 12:31 p.m.
The flight back to Chicago will depart at 1:01 p.m., make a brief stop in Cape Girardeau, and arrive at 3:40 p.m.
The reduction in flights is a temporary measure being put in by SkyWest Airlines to reduce costs.
Those who fly are also expected to wear masks from the time they enter the terminal until they exit the terminal at their destination.