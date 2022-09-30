(AP) — The number of American lives lost because of post-tropical storm Ian continues to rise as the storm continues making its way up the East coast.
The Associated Press reports that U.S. death toll from the storm has risen to 17 as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the deaths included a 22-year-old woman who was ejected from an ATV rollover on Friday because of a road washout in Manatee County and a 71-year-old man who died of head injuries when he fell off a roof while putting up rain shutters on Wednesday. Many of the other deaths were drownings, including a 68-year-old woman who was swept into the ocean by a wave.
It will likely take time to know exactly how many deaths the storm caused, and numbers reported by national news outlets differ Friday evening. As of about 6 p.m. Friday, NBC News reported 21 deaths in Florida, including seven drownings. CNN, however, reported at least 42 deaths in Florida as of Friday evening.
Another three people died in Cuba as the storm made its way north earlier in the week. The death toll was expected to increase substantially when emergency officials have an opportunity to search many areas hardest hit by the storm.
Editor's note: WPSD staff have added information from other sources to this Associated Press story.