FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday revised the number of lives lost in Kentucky to the Dec. 10 tornadoes and storms to 76, down from last Friday's estimate of 78.
Beshear said three people from Dawson Springs who died were at one point counted in reports from Hopkins and Caldwell counties. Dawson Springs is in both counties.
Accounting for those duplicates would bring the number of lives lost to 75, but Beshear said the state has also confirmed the death of the ninth victim killed in the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory collapse — bringing the total to 76.
On Friday, Dec. 17, the Calloway County coroner confirmed that factory death to Local 6. The coroner said Calloway County resident Elijah Lewis died because of the factory collapse. Lewis, a 35-year-old from Murray who worked in the Mayfield factory, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville on Dec. 15 because of injuries he sustained in the collapse. Including Lewis, 22 people were killed because of the storms in Graves County.
"It reminds us that this might not be the last updated to it, because we have a lot of people hurting," Beshear said. The governor said he talked to a woman Monday who lost her mother, "and her dad's in pretty rough condition at Vanderbilt."
"So please keep praying," Beshear said. "Seventy-six is devastating. It's far too many Kentuckians to lose, but there are still people who are fighting to hold on that are out there and need our prayers, our love, our support — and so do their family members."
As of Monday, Beshear said zero people are reported missing and no new active search or rescue operations are underway.
The governor said as of Monday morning, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has received 112,079 donations totaling $21,483,814.
Hundreds of thousands of gifts were donated to the Western Kentucky Toy Drive, and five locations have been set up to distribute the gifts to storm survivors. Kentuckians and people from across the country donated gifts for children, from infants to teens.
MORE DETAILS: 'Western Kentucky Christmas Storefront' sites set up for tornado survivors to pick up toys for kids and teens
The locations, dubbed Western Kentucky Christmas Storefronts, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 23. Those who can't go to any of the storefront sites in person can email toydrive@ky.gov with their county of residence in the subject line to arrange an alternative delivery method.
The five locations are at state resort parks. Parks have also been working to help house and care for people displaced by the storms. Beshear on Monday recognized Kentucky State Park employee's as this week's Team Kentucky All-Stars for those efforts. He noted that some Pennyrile State Resort Park employees are now living at the park after losing their own homes in the storm, but they're still showing up each day to help others.
The governor's office says Kentucky State Parks will seek volunteers in the new year to help with dining room, kitchen, housekeeping, laundry and some maintenance work. Those who want to volunteer should email Andy Kasitz at andy.kasitz@ky.gov. The email should include your name, a cell phone number, the name of park or parks where you want to volunteer and your availability.