Gov. Andy Beshear says at least eight people have died because of widespread flooding in eastern Kentucky. Talking with NBC News' Lester Holt Thursday, Beshear said he expects the number of lives lost to rise into the double digits.
"This is by far the worst flooding disaster at least of my lifetime in Kentucky," Beshear said in an interview that will air during NBC Nightly News. "It has wiped out what we believe are hundreds of homes. We have half of some of our counties under water. We're going to lose double digit lives. I know we've already lost at least eight, but I know there are many more than that."
Beshear said hundreds of families in the region will likely lose everything they own to the disaster. He talked with Holt about what's being done to rescue people who are trapped by the rising water.
"We have helicopters in the air. We've done air rescues for more than 20 people. We have folks in some counties on their roofs or even stuck in a tree holding on until we can reach them, and we are receiving help and we're grateful," Beshear said. "We've got helicopters that are coming in from West Virginia as well as Tennessee. I thank their governors and their National Guard."
Multiple Kentucky departments and law enforcement agencies are out rescuing people and helping with the disaster response.
"We have our National Guard, our Kentucky State Police, Fish and Wildlife, all of the local first responders doing real heroic things out there," Beshear said.
The region received around 8 to 12 inches of rain overnight, and the rain is expected to continue. A flood watch is in effect through Friday evening for all of eastern Kentucky, the National Weather Service says.
"This event is ongoing. We are still experiencing massive flooding," Beshear said. "It hasn't crested in some areas, and we're going to get more rain tonight and in some of these areas. So, we're going to be in this through tomorrow."
Beshear issued a state of emergency Thursday morning because of the flooding, and the governor has launched a disaster relief fund people can donate to, to help provide for eastern Kentucky residents and communities affected by the disaster.
The governor's office says Beshear, senior advisor Rocky Adkins and other officials will tour flood damaged areas of Eastern Kentucky on Friday via helicopter and provide reporters with an update on conditions and the state's response to the disaster.
