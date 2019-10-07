Watch again

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky's November general election passed at 4 .m. on Monday. Local county clerks kept busy all day registering folks.

The most recent data from the Kentucky State Board of Elections from August 2019 shows the number of registered voters has dropped in local counties by the thousands.

McCracken has the highest numbers in our area. In August 2018, they had 54,940. In August 2019, they were at 52,050.

"People fought and died for that privilege, so you need to take advantage of that," said McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs. She said they stay busy this time of year helping people register and then processing their information.

She said it's not surprising that the numbers are changing for registered voters.

Kentucky Board of Elections Executive Director Jared Dearing said they have been working to make the registered voters list more accurate, which could be the reason for the decline.

"Most of the people removed from voter registration lists are because they passed away, moved out of the state, or one of those factors," Dearing said. Felons are also removed.

Inactive voters, who are people who haven't voted in two straight federal elections, are taken off the list. "Being on that list does not disenfranchise any voter of their right to vote," Dearing explained. He said if you see your name on this inactive list posted by the Kentucky Secretary of State's office, you can change that by either updating your voter address or simply going to vote on Election Day.

Dearing says voters marked inactive will be asked to sign a supplementary roster when voting, but they will still be able to vote.

If you are not sure if you already registered, you can check at GoVoteKY.com. At the same website, you can see where your polling place is.

While the numbers are down now, Griggs doesn't think that will stick. "I think we are already seeing an increase in the interest of (elections), because, you know, the presidential election next year."

There are currently more than 3 million people registered to vote in Kentucky. Voting has started for absentee ballots. Check here to see if you qualify for an absentee ballot.