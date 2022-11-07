NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials have confirmed that more than 430 Nashville voters cast ballots in the wrong race in the lead-up to Election Day.
The amount is a stark jump from the initial number that the Davidson County Election Commission provided last week, when officials said the problem was contained to just 212 miscast ballots.
Election administrator Jeff Roberts said Monday that the initial amount did not take into account the final three days of early voting, which ended last Thursday. He also provided a list of the affected voter.
The problem involves precincts that were split during the GOP-led redistricting process, which resulted in Nashville being divided into three congressional districts. Republicans pushed back on the idea that redistricting caused the problem. Instead, they’ve placed the blame on Nashville election officials even though similar problems have popped up elsewhere across the state.
More details: https://bit.ly/3NNcJUj