LOUISVILLE, KY — Numerous students from western Kentucky have made the Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts 2023 class list, according to a Monday news release.
The program invites junior and senior high school students to college campuses to "immerse themselves in an arts intensive environment," the release explains, with special learning opportunities, guest performers, and the opportunity to access "critical life-changing scholarships."
The 2023 class will be held at the University of Kentucky in two three-week sessions through the summer. Attending students will participate in daily seminars, creative projects, master classes, and lectures in the following nine disciplines: Architecture and design; creative writing; dance; drama; film and photography; instrumental music; musical theatre; visual art and vocal music.
In a description on the program's website, GSA says participating students will "live, breathe, eat and sleep the arts" in an experience they describe as "thrilling and life-changing."
Executive Director of GSA Nick Covault said in a statement included in the release, "We celebrate the resilience, passion and energy these young students from all over Kentucky have exhibited to get to this point. Acceptance into GSA is a high honor and accomplishment that we hope brings great pride to these students’ parents, teachers and communities.”
There are over 500 students from 73 Kentucky counties participating in this year's class. According to the release, the program has seen students from every Kentucky county since it was created in 1987.
Students participate at no cost to them, with funding coming from the state and private fundraising.
The following western Kentucky students were accepted into the program:
Calloway County
Murray High School
- Marli Mehta, Musical Theatre
- Sage Mize-Harper, Film and Photography
Crittenden County
Crittenden County High School
- Aria Kirk, Visual Art
- Carly Travis, Dance
Homeschool
- Alexandra Hollis, Creative Writing
Graves County
Mayfield High School
- John Glass, Film and Photography
- Lily Insco, Visual Art
Graves County High School
- Tiffany Rogers, Creative Writing
Lyon County
Lyon County High School
- Katherine French, Vocal Music
- Audrey Yanez, Visual Art
McCracken County
Homeschool
- Bryanna Lindsey, Dance
McCracken County High School
- Audrey Barrett, Vocal Music
- Sydney Bell, Vocal Music
- Emma Bell, Vocal Music
- Carson Bradford, Drama
- Vada Edwards-Bachuss, Drama
- Logan Henson, Instrumental Music - Brass
- Owen Hibbs, Drama
- Jill Nichols, Instrumental Music - Strings
- Evie Robertson, Drama
- Bennett Routen, Vocal Music
- Dawson Shelton, Vocal Music
Paducah Tilghman High School
Anakin Womble, Vocal Music
CoryOn Brooks, Vocal Music
St. Mary High School
- Jenna Krueger, Instrumental Music - Strings