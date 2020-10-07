PADUCAH — An ICU nurse from Paducah helped treat the first COVID-19 patient in Kentucky, and continues to care for more patients today.
Jennifer Alonso moved to Paducah when she was 10 years old, before going to Lexington for college. She graduated as an English and history major, but returned to University of Kentucky for a nursing degree.
Alonso is currently a nurse at the medical intensive care unit (MICU) at UK Chandler Hospital, where she has worked for six years and eight months.
"I chose to work there because I love the interactions and the rapport that, we call it a team, so the nurses, the doctors, respiratory therapists, the techs, how they all worked together," said Alonso. "I just really was in awe on how they worked together. And so that's kind of why I stayed at UK."
In March, Alonso was among the nurses who helped treat the first patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kentucky.
"When the test became positive, it really was like our world turned upside down," said Alonso. "It was very scary. We were all very nervous"
Alonso said the hospital created a system that kept the staff safe.
"Just being extra, extra careful when you're going into these rooms, and making sure that you are protecting yourself, that you're protecting your co-workers. And I will say, as far as I know, that none of us have gotten sick yet," said Alonso.
The hospital staff also found ways to decrease their exposure to the novel coronavirus using techniques inspired by other facilities.
"It's changed the way we've done nursing," said Alonso. "Knowing what what was happening in Seattle and New York, we were so scared that that was going to happen to us, that we were going to get overwhelmed. So we were starting to prepare ourselves for it, but what we saw was a slow increase in positive patients."
Over time, Alonso said the hospital saw more of an increase — from five to 10 patients at a time, up to about 20 to 25 at a time over the summer.
Alonso said nowadays, the hospital usually has about 30 COVID-19 patients at a time. To accommodate them, the hospital's 10th floor is dedicated to treating COVID-19 cases. The floor has 32 beds, including 16 at Alonso's MICU.
"Our unit is full of positive patients. And so it has just stayed the COVID unit. We call it, it's a hot zone," said Alonso.
The majority of COVID-19 patients in the MICU are on ventilators, Alonso explained. Some need to be sedated or medically paralyzed. In severe cases, Alonso said nurses need to turn the patient onto their bellies to help them breathe better.
Alonso said when she goes into a patient's room, she's usually there for an hour at a time to conduct a head-to-toe assessment, give medications, and turn the patient.
But one patient Alonso cared for was so sick, Alonso was in the room for four hours, the maximum that a nurse is allowed to remain inside a patient's room at a time.
"That patient was very critically ill, and I spent — I had to be told to come out of that room twice," said Alonso.
When Alonso did come out, the sealed personal protective equipment she wore had left red marks on her face, but Alonso was so focused on the patient's care.
"As a nurse — and I think other nurses would understand this — there are times that you pretty much forget everything about yourself, and you're so focused on making sure that patient stabilizes out, that you will — I, like I said, I spent four hours making sure that that patient was OK," said Alonso. "It's all about the patient."
Alonso said to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the hospital does not allow visitors into the MICU unless there's an end-of-life situation.
"Knowing that you're just going to be physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausted every shift. And I would say that in an ICU, typically those are words we would use. But this is on a different level," said Alonso "Not all of our patients make it through this. And so knowing their families can't be there is very heartbreaking."
But the hospital does allow opportunities for families to communicate with patients via video calls.
"Unfortunately, with everything that's going on, they're not able to be right at the bedside," said Alonso. "But we try our best to at least get them to see them."
Despite the challenges, Alonso said the hospital staff has been on top of the situation.
"We had to work on the fly. We had to improvise. And yes, we had infection prevention helping us throughout the way. But I think we have handled it very well and we've taken care of each other, and I'm very proud of that," said Alonso.
As of Monday, UK Chandler Hospital had 31 COVID-19 patients, including 12 in the ICU and 10 on ventilators, said Allison Perry with UK Public Relations and Strategic Communications. To date, UK has seen 470 COVID-19 patients.
Alonso added that it's important to wear masks and socially distance whenever possible.