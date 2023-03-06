WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A nurse in Williamson County, Illinois, will no longer be able to work in facilities that have access to controlled substances after she pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of fentanyl, the Illinois Attorney General's Office announced Monday.
The nurse, 46-year-old Linnea O’Neal, is from Norris City in White County, but she worked at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Illinois.
In November 2021, while she worked at Heartland Regional, O'Neal diverted several doses of fentanyl from the medical center's dispensing machine, Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a news release. O'Neal was arrested in November 2022, and Raoul says she confessed to the crime. Court records show she entered her plea on Friday in Williamson County Circuit Court.
Raoul says O'Neal is a first-time offender, so she will serve two years of probation, during which time she will have to perform 30 hours of community service, submit to drug treatment and testing and pay $3,500 in fines and fees.
“The opioid epidemic has tragically affected too many people in Illinois, and we must take a comprehensive approach to addressing it,” Raoul said in a statement included in the news release. “I am committed to holding accountable individuals who distribute fentanyl in our communities. Health care professionals who have access to addictive controlled substances must be held responsible for misusing them.”