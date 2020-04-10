PADUCAH — Treating COVID-19 patients is not an easy job, especially when that means you have to limit contact with your family.
Critical care nurse Erin Russelburg is dealing with that now.
"I wipe down my keys," said Russelburg. Outside of Baptist Health Paducah's Foundation Marketing Building, Russelburg wiped down everything before she got in her car.
"This is a stressful time for everybody — not just the nurses, but the whole community," said Russelburg. "It's very important that we are patient, that we have grace."
Russelburg volunteered to treat COVID-19 patients at Baptist Health Paducah. She made the decision to protect other nurses and their families.
The nurse has been a part of the hospital's special pathogens team since October 2014, formed to tackle the Ebola outbreak.
Because she volunteered to treat COVID-19 patients, she has had to self-isolate away from her family.
She has been living in her basement for three weeks.
"My family is not allowed down stairs," said Russelburg.
She does this to protect them, which means she will miss her son's 11th birthday next week.
"We're hoping that it's pretty outside cause then we can all hang out outside," said Russelburg.
"My daughter already said that she would bake his cake, and then they will FaceTime me, but I am there for candles and everything even though I'm downstairs."
Talking with her family over FaceTime is a new normal, but when she looks at the circumstances of others, she does not take her current situation for granted.
"There are people that don't have that luxury, they don't, they have to send their kids somewhere else,"said Russelburg.
"So they're not there and can't hear their kids upstairs, so it's very hard."
As hard as it gets, she wants everyone to know they are not alone.
"We're all here together and we're all in this together," said Russelburg.
The clinic said her health is monitored everyday.
As someone on the frontline-, she said it is important for you to continue preventative measures for COVID-19.