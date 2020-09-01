HERRIN, IL - Former and current employees are speaking out about what they claim are unsafe working conditions at Shawnee Senior Living Center in Southern Illinois. We've learned from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Senior Living Center has 107 COVID-19 cases including 5 deaths.
The sign in front of Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin was supposed to read "Heroes work here". A former employee who worked as a CNA and two current nurses say it doesn't feel that way inside.
All three asked to remain anonymous, but they had plenty to say. The employees said the toxic work environment inside the facility is contributing to the spread of the virus.
They claimed the following:
A call to The Senior Living Center addressing these concerns was not returned.
- The management team has not properly supplied them with PPE to work the Covid-19 Unit
- Patients are not receiving adequate care
- A large amount of those positive cases are staff members.
- Staff who tested positive for COVID-19 are being threatened with termination if they don't agree to come back to work before testing negative for the virus.
“The Leadership Team of the Marion VA were made aware of a significant increase in positive Covid-19 cases at Shawnee Senior Living Center. We have reached out to offer our support during this pandemic to include aiding in the care coordination and transferring of several Veterans residing at their location over to the Marion VA Medical Center to reduce the patient workload during this overwhelming situation.
The three workers decided to speak out because they were scared for their patients. They claim they felt helpless because many of the resident's family members don't know what's going on inside the facility. The former CNA even suggested family members take their elderly patients to another senior living center.
We are waiting to hear back from the Illinois Department of Public Health if they received any complaints from staff or residents regarding the center.
Local 6 received this statement from Shawnee Senior Living Center last week. It reads
"Protecting the health and well-being of our residents and staff remains our highest priority. Due to HIPAA laws, we are unable to comment on the health information of anyone connected to our community. Please be assured that Shawnee Senior Living is working closely with the IL Dept. of Public Health as well as the local health department, following their recommendations as well as the guidance of the CDC. We are humbled by the way our staff continues to rise to the challenges brought on by the battle against COVID-19. They are all Health Care Heros. Residents and staff have become “family” to each other at Shawnee Senior Living. Together, we wish to thank the families and local community for your encouragement to us through your ongoing support and prayers."