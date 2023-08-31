MURRAY, KY — A nursing home is being built in Murray, Kentucky, to replace a facility in Mayfield that was destroyed by the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado.
The company behind the new facility, ClearView Healthcare Management, said construction is expected to begin this fall after it acquired the site at 700 Flint Road in Murray last December.
The new facility will be called Pleasant Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation. The Mayfield facility it is replacing was Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation.
ClearView said Pleasant Springs will have 100 beds and state-of-the-art facilities, with amenities including 30 private, post-acute rooms; an Affinity dementia care unit; an on-site dialysis facility and a therapy gym with cutting-edge equipment. The construction project is expected to be finished by the end of 2024, ClearView said.
Schaefer Construction is the general contractor for the project. ClearView said it and Schaefer want to contract with local companies and workers for the construction project, and they're currently soliciting bids.
Companies and individuals who want to submit a bid can call Schaefer Construction at 502-968-1864 or email buildingconfidence@schaefercompany.com.