Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES OF 28 TO 32 DEGREES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...NOW THROUGH 8 AM THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD HARM SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&