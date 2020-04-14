PRINCETON, KY - It's been about a month since nursing homes started restricting visitors. The move was to protect elderly residents who are high risk for COVID-19.
Families are having to find creative ways to see their loved ones hoping they will one day get to be with them in person again. Social media can bring us together despite the distance.
"To see her happy and playing, it makes me emotional to talk about it," Lauri Cronin says. She's been able to see her mom playing piano through Facebook videos. "I woke up to that noise every day and now it's not noise. It really calms you and it's amazing to me that she can remember how to play the piano."
Princeton Nursing and Rehabilitation often shares photos and videos of residents on Facebook, one being Pat Scott, Lauri's mom, who has dementia.
Lauri says the dementia keeps her from doing every day things like paying the bills, but piano sticks with her.
"She may not know what day of the week it is or where she is. She thinks she is at church or at work," says Cronin. "But I don't believe she will ever lose that ability to play the piano."
Pat has played for about 70 years and taught hundreds in the community. When she plays now, she believes she's back at church.
Lauri used to visit her mom weekly. Now she only sees her through Facebook.
"I really don't want to see her through a window. I don't want that to be my last memory of her," says Lauri.
With everyone's health being uncertain right now, Lauri tells me she'd be okay if this is her last memory of her mother doing what she loves.
She says the people working at Princeton Nursing and Rehabilitation are her heroes.