LYON COUNTY, KY – The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that a fifth tornado touched down Wednesday at the county line between Trigg and Lyon counties.
According to NWS, the EF-1 tornado touched down at 4:51 p.m. and was on the ground for 5 minutes. Peak winds were estimated at 95 miles per hour.
The tornados path was 4.75 miles long through the Land Between the Lakes area. No injuries were reported and the only damage that occurred was to trees in the tornados path.
Four other tornados have been reported as a result of Wednesday's storm. They included one in Hickman County, one in Graves County and two in Marshall County.