PADUCAH - Jack-o-lanterns, skeletons, haunted houses, trick-or-treating -- Halloween is just days away and we're excited!
One tradition that has been alive and well for the Halloween season is the Oak Grove Cemetery lantern tour.
It's not so much about the spookiness, even though it is a little eerie out here at Oak Grove Cemetery, but it's more about the stories. The tour guides are passionate about telling the stories of the people who are buried here.
Roy Hensel has been bringing his character, Dr. Reuben Saunders, to life for the past three years -- by dressing up just like him. Dr. Saunders was a physician and the grandfather of Irvin Cobb. He discovered the cure for the infectious disease -- cholera.
"They seem like real people not just a name that's the whole thing these people their family was here they lived and were buried here they were real people." Hensel said.
Jason McHaney also reenacts significant people in Paducah's history. McHaney is portraying one of the Hank brothers. He tells us Hank's perspective on surviving one of mother nature's worst disasters -- the 1937 flood.
Cat Tilker portrays Della Barnes -- the spirit or ghost that some of you may know.
"There's been times out here where it's been so cold and we've heard rustling but I've never been afraid because I think she's very malevolent, kind and I think she has a fun spirit," Tilker said.
All the guides say, it doesn't matter how far gone these people are.
"I think everyone has members of their family that they don't need to forget," Tilker said. "They need to pass these stories down. These are famous people to us, they're famous as far as Paducah is concerned. Everyone has people in their lives, aunts and uncles and people in the closet. You know, that have skeletons in the closet, as they say. You need to tell the stories find out what made them quirky were made them wonderful."
All of these peoples stories are meant to be told…over and over again, and that's what this tour is about.
Oak Grove Cemetery Lantern Tours will be Friday night Oct. 25 and Saturday night Oct. 26. with tours at 6:45 pm, 8 pm and 9:15 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for children over 8 years old.
The tours last around 90 minutes and will cover about 1 mile of walking through the cemetery and the mausoleum after dark.
All tours will go on regardless of rain. Attendees should wear comfortable walking shoes, bring an umbrella if necessary, and wear warm clothing depending on the weather.
For tickets, call the MHT Box Office at (270) 444-6828 or click here.