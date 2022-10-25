MARION, IL — Friday is National First Responders Day, and a business in the Local 6 area is hosting a luncheon to honor local police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics and other first responders.
The Black Diamond Family of Businesses says the luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
First responders can visit Oasis Powersports in the former Toys R Us building in Marion, Illinois, to pick up their free lunch. That's at 2904 West DeYoung St.
Responders can pick up just their own lunch or pick up enough for everyone at their station, Black Diamond says.
The menu will include ribs, hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and dessert.