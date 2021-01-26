OBION COUNTY, TN — Obion County and Gibson Connect have partnered up to create six new, free, public high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots in Obion County.
Gibson Connect says the county Wi-Fi hotspot locations are at Samburg City Hall, Woodland Mills Park, Troy Town Square, Obion County Community Center, Elbridge Water Association, and USFW Reelfoot National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.
“We are happy we can help provide this important service to our consumer-members and communities,” said Dan Rodamaker, President and CEO of Gibson Electric Membership Corporation and Gibson Connect. “Access to high-speed internet service is absolutely essential to our daily lives, and it is especially crucial during this pandemic when our students must connect to their schools virtually and our members need to work from home,” he said.
“Obion County has six of 17 hotspots in our northwest Tennessee service area where Gibson Connect has worked with local leaders to meet the critical need for connectivity,” said Charles Phillips, Gibson EMC VP of Technical Services and Gibson Connect VP of Operations. “All were financed by the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund, the CARES Act and Gibson Connect.”
More information on the free, public Wi-Fi hotspots that Gibson Connect helped create can be found by visiting www.gibsonconnect.com.