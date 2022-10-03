OBION COUNTY, TN — Organizers are getting ready for the 30th annual Obion County Fall Fest and they joined Local 6 live in-studio to discuss their big plans.
There are a lot of events happening throughout the week, including a singing competition, fundraiser, and family day.
Family Day will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind the Obion County Library. Organizers say attendees of all ages can enjoy a variety of activities, including:
- A magic show
- Pumpkin painting
- Chalk art
- A foam party
- A selfie station.
- Tie-dye (bring your own shirt)
Organizers say you can help paint a mural, win a cake at the cake walk and even be entered to win an iPad. There will be live music- including the Fall Fest Idol Finale- as well as vendors and food trucks.
To learn more about the week's events, click here.