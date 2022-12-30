HORNBEAK, TN — Obion County is the latest district to report damage to some of their school buildings following a winter storm that brought sub-zero wind chills to the region.
Obion County Board of Education Director of Schools Tim Watkins says all buildings in their district had some leaks follows last week's winter storm, with three elementary schools sustaining the most damage.
According to Watkins, Black Oak Elementary School had the most flooded rooms, while Ridgemont and Hillcrest Elementaries had water damage that caused the ceiling to fall. Hillcrest's heating system also reportedly froze and broke.
Watkins says water is back on in all the buildings and debris is cleaned up.
At this point, their focus is on fixing the damage left behind.
Watkins tells Local 6 he's confident students will be able to return to school from break on Jan. 5, one day later than originally planned.
So far, storm damage has also been reported in Marshall and Graves County schools. Click the links below to learn more.
