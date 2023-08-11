OBION COUNTY, TN — Friday marks one week since catastrophic flooding hit northwest Tennessee. Obion County leaders are still trying to determine the full scope of the damage.
Flooding of this degree is uncharted territory for the county, and they're doing their best to get flood victims the help they need.
The 14 inches of rain that flooded Union City have since receded, but the effects still linger. Henry Scott is just one of those who live on South 2nd Street whose homes were devastated by the flooding. The rain rushed in through his window.
“There was a lot of water in here. I'm surprised the walls didn't fall in, to be honest with you,” Scott says.
For seven days, Scott has been ripping up floors and tearing out walls, but it's still a shock.
“You walk in and everything's gone, you know,” says Scott.
Scott wasn't home at the time, but his granddaughter, Rhylie VanBrocklin, was there as the flooding started.
“It was only about ankle deep at that time… Crazy! Like floors floating up everywhere and the walls were like sponges,” says VanBrocklin.
Scott is trying to salvage what he can of his home.
Without flood insurance, he's in the same boat as an estimated 30 to 50 other families in Obion County.
Mayor Steve Carr and other county leaders were scheduled to meet Friday to discuss aid for flood victims.
Carr wanted to spend that time differently.
“We are just now getting it implemented, the plans that we made Tuesday. Rather than to pull people off from actually helping our people to meet, I felt like we need to be doing what we're doing to take care of them,” Carr says.
Carr and folks with Tennessee Emergency Management were out assessing damage to figure out how much help is needed.
Without federal funding, the process to help his community is frustrating.
“In my heart, I just want to be able to say, 'Let's get everybody taken care of. Let's get everybody back in their houses and make everything OK.' You can't do that. It can't happen that quick,” says Carr.
As he waits for assistance, Scott says he's taking recovery one step at a time, all while being thankful for what the flood didn't destroy.
“It's stuff. Everything's replaceable, except for these. She's not replaceable,” Scott says, gesturing to his granddaughter, Rhylie.
Cleanup continues in Scott's home and on his street, as neighbors are rallying together to help clear out each other's houses.
Starting Monday, The Beulah Baptist Association office, at 2126 W. Reelfoot Avenue in Union City will be the headquarters for recovery efforts in Obion County.
There, flood victims can fill out intake forms until Aug. 24.
Those who want to help can also drop off donations there or volunteer to help with relief efforts.
The office's hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.