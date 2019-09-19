Watch again

OBION COUNTY, TN — The Obion County School District in northwest Tennessee now has school resource officers in all schools.

Justin Hobbs is Hillcrest Elementary's new resource officer. He says when he found out about the opening, he jumped at the opportunity.

"I called the sheriff as soon as I heard about it," Hobbs says. "I wanted to be a part of it so I could help kids, just be here for them. It's made me really happy."

Hobbs and the other officers were given gifts from the students to welcome them to their new positions. Anna Brooke Correa, an eighth grader at Hillcrest, says she thinks having officers in their schools will benefit everyone.

"Just always having somebody to keep us safe. There's always somebody to watch over us," Correa says.

Sheriff Karl Jackson says it's important to have an officer presence out on the streets and walking through the halls.

"We don't have anything more precious than our students," Jackson says. "To have the opportunity to come into the schools and start young with them and build that relationship, it makes for a whole better climate."

Hobbs says it's great to interact with the kids.

"They've all been welcoming, giving high fives. They've asked a ton of questions. It's just been really great," Hobbs says.

Jackson says the county commission voted unanimously to put the resource officers in the schools. The district was given a grant by the state to help pay for the officers salaries.