OBION COUNTY, TN — Students in Obion County, Tennessee, were expected to return to school on Thursday after a recent winter storm caused leaks and water damage in some school buildings. But, the district announced in a Facebook post this week that, their return has been postponed until Monday, Jan. 9.
In the Facebook post, Obion County Schools says it will perform air quality tests this week because of the damage caused by December's winter storm.
Photos shared with Local 6 on Dec. 30 show damage and flooding in classrooms.
On the 30th, Obion County Director of Schools Tim Watkins said all buildings in the district had some leaks from the storm, and three elementary schools had the most damage.
Teachers were in school on Tuesday, and a professional development day was set for Wednesday.