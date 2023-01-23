OBION COUNTY, TN — Obion County Schools in northwest Tennessee is hosting a free health fair for incoming and current preschool, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students.
The health fair is for Obion County residents only, but students who live in the county but attend other districts can also attend.
The event — which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 9 — will include law-cost immunizations and free physical exams. A flyer for the event says it will be held at the Obion County Schools Board of Education Office.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or other legal guardian, and required documentation for the health fair includes:
- The parent's or guardian's ID.
- Current insurance information.
- The child's immunization card.
- The child's birth certificate.
- Social security number.
School district spokeswoman Lauren Kendall says the fair will save parents the hassle of copays and other usual costs associated with the physical exam and immunization appointment needed to attend public school.
In an email about the event, Kendall says free preliminary screenings will be done by health certified Obion County Schools staff, and free physicals will be provided by the Le Bonheur Bus, a mobile health clinic. That will be done at the board of education office. After those screenings are done, parents will take their children to the Obion County Health Department for their required immunizations. Kendall says those will be provided at a low cost or no cost, depending on income and immunization history.
The Obion County Board Of Education Office is at 1700 North 5th St. in Union City. The health department is a half-mile away at 1008 Mt. Zion Road.
For more information about the health fair, call 731-885-9743, ext. 2015.