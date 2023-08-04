OBION COUNTY, TN — Obion County, Tennessee, is partnering with an agency in Kentucky to provide flood victims with temporary, long-term housing, the county emergency management agency says.
The Obion County Emergency Management Agency says those who qualify can stay in temporary housing for up to 18 months, and there are several eligibility requirements.
In a Facebook post, the EMA outlines the requirements and fees for staying in the temporary housing, which is at 15030 State Route 45 South, Water Valley, Kentucky. The post does not name the Kentucky agency the county is partnering with, but that address is associated with Camp Graves, a nonprofit created to provide temporary housing for disaster survivors after the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The post does not say how to apply, but it does say more information will be shared next week.
The eligibility requirements listed include:
Qualifying flood victims must be repairing or rebuilding a home or actively seeking permanent housing while staying in the temporary housing. Renters must be working to find another rental.
There's a $100/month utility fee minimum, or $50/month for every person over the age of 3.
Drugs and alcohol are not allowed on the property, and the post says "yes we do random drug screens."
A drug screen will also be required when applying for the temporary housing, and a background check will be performed. People on the sex offender registry are not eligible.
"At least one adult must have a steady income," the post says. "Social Security, Employment etc."
All applicants will be required to fill out a head of household form, background check, minor adult form and a form for any other adult in the household.