MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Help is available for McCracken County, Kentucky, families worried about getting their children a Christmas gift this year. The Salvation Army is taking applications for its Angel Tree program through Friday, Oct. 30.
Families have until 2 p.m. Friday to submit an application. Go to the Salvation Army Corp and Community Center at 2990 Trimble St. in Paducah to sign up. The Salvation Army asks you to wear a mask or other facial covering in their facility. Bring a photo ID with you, as well as proof of current address — such as a lease or utility bill in your name — the birth certificate for each child or legal custody papers, proof of SNAP benefits or — if you do not recieve SNAP benefits, proof of income such as a recent pay stub or an unemployment printout.
Children must be ages 12 or younger to qualify for assistance providing toys and clothes for Christmas.
If you have questions about this program, call 207-442-2198 or 270-443-8231.